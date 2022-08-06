Fuerzas Comando 2022 News Advisory

TEGUCIGLAPA, Honduras – Honduras will kick off Furezas Comando 2022 (FC22) opening ceremony at Campo Marte at 2 p.m. June 13, 2022. Over 20 countries will compete in a Special Operations Forces (SOF) skills competition to earn the title of the Country with the Best Special Operations in the Americas between June 13-23.



FC22 supports U.S. Southern Command’s initiative to enhance multinational and regional cooperation, trust, and confidence through persistent and consistent engagements with allies and partners in the Western Hemisphere.



Media planning to attend the opening ceremony on June 13, 2022 on June 23 at Campo Marte, Tegucigalpa D.C. must coordinate attendance through the Honduran Ministry of Defense Public Affairs Office at proyeccionesmilitarestv.hn@gmail.com no later than June 11, 2022.



For more information, photos, and videos visit our feature page at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/FC22 or receive alerts at https://www.dvidshub.net/alerts/features/5448.



