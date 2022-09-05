Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Star PCS 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    When PCS-ing, use your Military Star Card and take care of the benefits available. Also check out the special promotion from June 1-30, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846629
    VIRIN: 060922-D-DO482-0001
    Filename: DOD_109046659
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Star PCS 2022, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    PCS
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Military Star
    Shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT