Spring 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

An assortment of b-roll shots taken during the summer of 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery.
This b-roll package includes video of the columbarium courts, the Eternal Flame of John F. Kennedy's gravesite, the Memorial Amphitheatre, the Mast of the USS Maine, a U.S. Army funeral service as well as images from the cemetery grounds.
U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2022 09:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846584
|VIRIN:
|220609-A-YX869-679
|Filename:
|DOD_109046317
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
