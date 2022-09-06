Spring 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846584" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An assortment of b-roll shots taken during the summer of 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery.



This b-roll package includes video of the columbarium courts, the Eternal Flame of John F. Kennedy's gravesite, the Memorial Amphitheatre, the Mast of the USS Maine, a U.S. Army funeral service as well as images from the cemetery grounds.



U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released