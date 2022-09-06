Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Spring 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    An assortment of b-roll shots taken during the summer of 2021 at Arlington National Cemetery.

    This b-roll package includes video of the columbarium courts, the Eternal Flame of John F. Kennedy's gravesite, the Memorial Amphitheatre, the Mast of the USS Maine, a U.S. Army funeral service as well as images from the cemetery grounds.

    U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery / Released

    Date Taken: 06.09.2022
    Date Posted: 06.09.2022 09:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846584
    VIRIN: 220609-A-YX869-679
    Filename: DOD_109046317
    Length: 00:07:17
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spring 2022 B-Roll - Arlington National Cemetery, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

