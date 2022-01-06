2022 Selfridge MARE BROLL

On Wednesday, June 1st, the 127th Wing took part in a Major Accident Response Exercise (MARE) at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan. With the help off community partner first responders, and more than 30 volunteer role-player, the wing successfully trained for multiple emergency management scenarios.
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.08.2022 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|846442
|VIRIN:
|220601-F-JK012-894
|Filename:
|DOD_109044471
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
