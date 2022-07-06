video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DLA Energy Americas North, based in Anchorage, serves all of Alaska and military organizations. The crude oil originates at the North Slope and travels 800 miles through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline to multiple refineries. Ships, barges, rail, and trucks carry the fuels to their destinations. Weather, natural disasters and geographical roadblocks challenge the mission every day.