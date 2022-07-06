Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Energy Americas North

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Energy Americas North, based in Anchorage, serves all of Alaska and military organizations. The crude oil originates at the North Slope and travels 800 miles through the Trans-Alaska Pipeline to multiple refineries. Ships, barges, rail, and trucks carry the fuels to their destinations. Weather, natural disasters and geographical roadblocks challenge the mission every day.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846365
    VIRIN: 220607-D-GC213-128
    PIN: 505793
    Filename: DOD_109043323
    Length: 00:08:05
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, DLA Energy Americas North, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DLA Energy

