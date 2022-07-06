Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    06.07.2022

    Video by William J. Miller  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA Energy Americas East (AME) Region covers 37 states, the Caribbean, Central and South America with world class bulk fuel and other energy products to our Warfighters and Whole of Government (WoG) without compromise. That's nearly 1,000 customers and over 200,000 transactions per month supplying 1.1 billion gallons of fuel annually.

    Date Taken: 06.07.2022
    Date Posted: 06.07.2022 21:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846363
    VIRIN: 220607-D-GC213-762
    PIN: 505791
    Filename: DOD_109043317
    Length: 00:06:44
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, DLA Energy Americas East, by William J. Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DLA Energy

