Operation Gemini: 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES)

Operation Gemini: The 166th Airlift Wing (AW) at the New Castle Delaware Air National Guard Base performed the Air Mobility Command (AMC) graded exercise "Operation Gemini" during June's Regularly Scheduled Drill, (RSD) 2022, which aimed to demonstrate the unit's Total Force Readiness as well as its ability to operate effectively during the harsh challenges in an overseas deployment. The 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES) performed casualty evacuations during an inspection by Brigadier General Gary A. McCue, Ohio National Guard Deputy Assistant Adjutant General for Air.