    Exercise Nexus Rising Day 2 B-Roll

    CA, UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Nious 

    129th Rescue Wing

    The 349th Air Mobility Wing, the California Army Guard's 49th Military Police Brigade, and the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing participate in a joint combat readiness exercise that challenges Airmen and Soldiers to effectively deploy and operate in a contested, degraded environment June 5, 2022 at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California. Hundreds of Airmen and Soldiers joined forces to train at Travis Air Force Base and Moffett Air National Guard Base as well as the coastal waters and skies along Northern California. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Nious)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846185
    VIRIN: 220605-Z-KA915-0001
    Filename: DOD_109039508
    Length: 00:16:02
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    ANG
    California Air National Guard
    United States Air Force
    USAF
    129th Rescue Wing
    Calguard
    129rqw
    NexusRising
    349amw. ReserveReady

