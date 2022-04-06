Exercise Nexus Rising Day 1 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 349th Air Mobility Wing, the California Army Guard's 49th Military Police Brigade, and the California Air National Guard’s 129th Rescue Wing participate in a joint combat readiness exercise that challenges Airmen and Soldiers to effectively deploy and operate in a contested, degraded environment June 4, 2022 at Moffett Air National Guard Base, California. Hundreds of Airmen and Soldiers joined forces to train at Travis Air Force Base and Moffett Air National Guard Base as well as the coastal waters and skies along Northern California. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Kevin Nious)