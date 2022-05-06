Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Taking the First Step to Access Behavioral Health Care

    UNITED STATES

    06.05.2022

    Video by Samuel Seifman 

    Military Health System

    Seeking care early = a healthier life. Learn how you can get connected with a health care provider.

    Date Taken: 06.05.2022
    Date Posted: 06.06.2022 11:31
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 846170
    VIRIN: 220605-O-OK371-071
    Filename: DOD_109039108
    Length: 00:02:36
    Location: US

    This work, Taking the First Step to Access Behavioral Health Care, by Samuel Seifman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    mental health
    MTF
    Real Warriors Campaign
    behavioral health care
    PHCoE
    seek care

