    187th Fighter Wing ACE exercise B-Roll part 1

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    187th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 187th Fighter Wing conducted an Agile Combat Employment exercise around the Southeast May 31 through June 5, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. William Blankenship)

    4K/60 fps

    Date Taken: 06.02.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 10:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 846099
    VIRIN: 220602-Z-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_109036831
    Length: 00:08:17
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    F-16
    Air National Guard
    ACE
    SFS
    Alabama National Guard
    Alabama Air National Guard
    Agile Combat Employment

