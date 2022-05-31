Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dobbin's Port Dawgs recovery

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock 

    94th Airlift Wing

    Airmen of the 80th Aerial Port Squadron retrieve cargo dropped during an inflight delivery training mission over Rome, Ga. May 31, 2021. APS Airmen support aerial port functions including processing personnel and cargo, loading aircraft, retrieving cargo for inflight delivery, and supervising units engaged in aircraft loading and unloading operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)

    Date Taken: 05.31.2022
    Date Posted: 06.05.2022 10:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846098
    VIRIN: 220531-F-JQ052-1002
    Filename: DOD_109036830
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 
    Hometown: ATLANTA, GA, US

    This work, Dobbin's Port Dawgs recovery, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    Dobbins ARB
    80th Aerial Port Squadron

