Airmen of the 80th Aerial Port Squadron retrieve cargo dropped during an inflight delivery training mission over Rome, Ga. May 31, 2021. APS Airmen support aerial port functions including processing personnel and cargo, loading aircraft, retrieving cargo for inflight delivery, and supervising units engaged in aircraft loading and unloading operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2022 10:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|846098
|VIRIN:
|220531-F-JQ052-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109036830
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US
|Hometown:
|ATLANTA, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Dobbin's Port Dawgs recovery, by SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT