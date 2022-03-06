Team checks Lake Cumberland's water quality

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/846075" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The water quality team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Water Management Section explains how it checks water quality at Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. They collected water samples on a survey boat May 24-26, 2022, from Wolf Creek Dam’s tailwater along with 12 more stations in the reservoir and major tributaries of Lake Cumberland. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)