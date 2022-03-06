Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team checks Lake Cumberland's water quality

    LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    The water quality team with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District Water Management Section explains how it checks water quality at Lake Cumberland in Kentucky. They collected water samples on a survey boat May 24-26, 2022, from Wolf Creek Dam’s tailwater along with 12 more stations in the reservoir and major tributaries of Lake Cumberland. (USACE Video by Leon Roberts)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 17:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 846075
    VIRIN: 220603-A-EO110-1025
    Filename: DOD_109036397
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: LAKE CUMBERLAND, KY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Team explains how it surveys Lake Cumberland&rsquo;s water quality

    TAGS

    USACE
    Kentucky
    Corps of Engineers
    Nashville District
    Lake Cumberland
    Water Quality

