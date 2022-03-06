Generating Apex Battalions

Marines with 2d Marine Division conduct a series of evaluations to achieve apex status. When a unit becomes an apex battalion, it means they have completed their unit lifecycle, consisting of a battalion field exercise, deployment for training, Service Level Training Exercise, and Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, which includes an infantry company, night, supported, non-illuminated live-fire attack. These units are considered to have reached apex status and are the most ready and lethal unit within the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Justin T. Brown)
Date Taken:
|06.03.2022
Date Posted:
|06.03.2022 16:58
Category:
|Video Productions
Length:
|00:01:21
Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
