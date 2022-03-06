Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Generating Apex Battalions

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Justin Brown 

    2nd Marine Division

    Marines with 2d Marine Division conduct a series of evaluations to achieve apex status. When a unit becomes an apex battalion, it means they have completed their unit lifecycle, consisting of a battalion field exercise, deployment for training, Service Level Training Exercise, and Marine Corps Combat Readiness Evaluation, which includes an infantry company, night, supported, non-illuminated live-fire attack. These units are considered to have reached apex status and are the most ready and lethal unit within the division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl. Justin T. Brown)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.03.2022
    Date Posted: 06.03.2022 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 846067
    VIRIN: 220603-M-LP653-1001
    Filename: DOD_109036233
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Generating Apex Battalions, by LCpl Justin Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Apex
    2d MARDIV
    FollowMe
    Apex Battalion
    TheFollowMeDivision

