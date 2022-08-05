Civil Engineer Training Modernization - Career Development, Evolved.

Civil Engineer Training and Modernization (CETM) is using digital immersion to restructure and redesign paper-based CDCs. CETM has taken lessons learned and feedback from CE leadership, industry advisors, and 366 training squadron experts to further advance interactive trainings with a continued goal to better prepare today’s CE Airmen for tomorrow’s fight.
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2022 17:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Length:
|00:04:15
|Location:
|US
