Civil Engineer Training Modernization (CETM)

In our rapidly evolving digital world, staying on-pace with emerging technology is a constant challenge. As one of the most technologically-advanced organizations in the world, the USAF has a reputation and a responsibility to be on the bleeding edge of digital technology—bringing advanced capabilities to augment and support warfighter training and readiness. However, with a younger demographic trend among our Airmen and increasingly stronger digital experiences being introduced, there is a rising bar for what the USAF must deliver across digital content, systems, and platforms. Despite the rising expectations and advancements in technology, Airmen have learned career development course (CDC) lessons for more than a decade through static, paper-based training packets and are unable to convey the hands-on nature of the job. That’s where CE Training Modernization (CETM) comes in.



CETM has taken lessons learned and feedback from CE leadership, industry advisors, and 366 training squadron experts to build immersive digital training experiences that appeal to all learning styles, allowing Airmen to fully engage and benefit from hands-on digital training that better supports learning and retention. CETM uses the latest in technology to incorporate cutting-edge graphics, creative designs, instructional videos, and immersive 3-D environments into training, and we are backing our approach with proven neuroscience best practice and feedback from Airmen. According to a case study on optimal Airmen learning styles, 92% of Airmen preferred visual, interactive, graphical, and auditory learning methods. CETM beta test feedback showed 93% of Airmen agreed that a digital CDC training option was more engaging than a printed PDF CDC training. When compared to previous printed PDF trainings, 83% of airmen agreed that the digital learning format would improve their memory of the material taught. CETM is incorporating Airmen feedback to further advance interactive training with the continued goal in mind to better prepare today’s Airmen Engineers for tomorrow’s fight. The new generation of Airmen expect the same level of digital immersion that they receive outside of training. CETM meets that need by providing the technology and interactivity that they expect and thrive in. Furthermore, it unlocks their full potential to excel in their career field by providing clear and concise training modules that are easy to reference, hands-on, and updated in real time to meet demands. Future CDC training must drive readiness, safety, and knowledge retention by implementing industry best-practices, interactivity, and accessibility. Air Force CE is leading the way in overhauling outdated training methods and shaping the digital future of CE training that will define Airmen engineers for generations to come.



Be sure to check out the CETM hype video to learn more! https://www.dvidshub.net/video/845952/civil-engineer-training-modernization-career-development-evolved

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2022 Date Posted: 06.10.2022 16:34 Story ID: 422716 Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Civil Engineer Training Modernization (CETM), by Lorenzo John Burleson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.