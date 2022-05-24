Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training

    CHICOPEE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2022

    Video by Timothy Koster 

    Connecticut National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Aviators from the 1-169th Aviation Regiment conducted BAMBI bucket training
    with both UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Westover Air
    Reserve Base, Chicopee, Mass. May 24, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845700
    VIRIN: 220524-O-UQ901-636
    Filename: DOD_109029734
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CHICOPEE, MA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CH-47 Chinook
    Connecticut National Guard
    Westover Air Reserve Base
    1-169th Aviation Regiment
    Westover Fire Department

