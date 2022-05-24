Aviators from the 1-169th Aviation Regiment conducted BAMBI bucket training
with both UH-60 Blackhawk and CH-47 Chinook helicopters at Westover Air
Reserve Base, Chicopee, Mass. May 24, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845700
|VIRIN:
|220524-O-UQ901-636
|Filename:
|DOD_109029734
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|CHICOPEE, MA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CTNG, Westover Fire Department Conduct BAMBI Bucket Training, by Timothy Koster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
