U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, patrol at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, April 22, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)
|Date Taken:
|04.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 15:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845681
|VIRIN:
|220425-M-JE159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109029480
|Length:
|00:07:05
|Location:
|MONTEREY, CA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Infantry Battalion Experiment Distributed Operations, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT