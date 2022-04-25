Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Infantry Battalion Experiment Distributed Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, patrol at Fort Hunter Liggett, California, April 22, 2022. 1/2 is tasked as the division's experimental infantry battalion to test new gear, operating concepts, and force structures. The unit's findings will help refine infantry battalions across the Marine Corps as we continue to push toward the end state of Force Design. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845681
    VIRIN: 220425-M-JE159-1001
    Filename: DOD_109029480
    Length: 00:07:05
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Hometown: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Infantry Battalion Experiment Distributed Operations, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Follow Me
    2DMARDIV
    Experimentation
    Force Design

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT