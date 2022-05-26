U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, visit the battlefields in Belleau, France, May 27, 2022. This visit is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their respective countries during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2022 12:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|845635
|VIRIN:
|220526-M-JE159-377
|Filename:
|DOD_109028455
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|BELLEAU, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Battle of Belleau Wood Anniversary 2022, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT