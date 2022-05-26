Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Battle of Belleau Wood Anniversary 2022

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, visit the battlefields in Belleau, France, May 27, 2022. This visit is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their respective countries during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.31.2022 12:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 845635
    VIRIN: 220526-M-JE159-377
    Filename: DOD_109028455
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BELLEAU, FR 

    This work, The Battle of Belleau Wood Anniversary 2022, by SSgt Akeel Austin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    France
    Marines
    Follow Me
    2DMARDIV
    USMCNews
    BELLEAU WOOD 104TH ANNIVERSARY

