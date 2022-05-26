The Battle of Belleau Wood Anniversary 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, visit the battlefields in Belleau, France, May 27, 2022. This visit is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their respective countries during World War II. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Akeel Austin)