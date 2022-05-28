Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flowers of Remembrance Day 2022 B-Roll

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    B-roll of visitors participating in the first Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2022. Visitors were given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This event paid homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, which originally took place at the cemetery in 1868 as a way to honor the sacrifices of those who fought and died in the Civil War.

    U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.29.2022 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845259
    VIRIN: 220528-A-YX869-902
    Filename: DOD_109026148
    Length: 00:06:26
    Location: VA, US

    TAGS

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

