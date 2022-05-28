Flowers of Remembrance Day 2022 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll of visitors participating in the first Flowers of Remembrance Day at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 28, 2022. Visitors were given the opportunity to cross the plaza and place a flower in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. This event paid homage to the first official Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day, which originally took place at the cemetery in 1868 as a way to honor the sacrifices of those who fought and died in the Civil War.



U.S. Army video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery