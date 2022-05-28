1st Generation Refugee Honors Asian American & Islander Pacific Heritage Month with her story

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/845233" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In honor of Asian American & Islander Pacific Heritage Month, Lt. Col. Noy Boriboune-Holbrook, commander of the 31st Civil Support Team, tells her story of escaping communism in Laos to living in a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to the United States in the early 1980s.

After 30 years of military service, Boriboune highlights how our individual experiences and diversity within units strengthen the organization.