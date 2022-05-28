1st Generation Refugee Honors Asian American & Islander Pacific Heritage Month with her story

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In honor of Asian American & Islander Pacific Heritage Month, Lt. Col. Noy Boriboune-Holbrook, commander of the 31st Civil Support Team, tells her story of escaping communism in Laos to living in a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to the United States in the early 1980s.
After 30 years of military service, Boriboune highlights how our individual experiences and diversity within units strengthen the organization.
