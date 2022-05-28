Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Generation Refugee Honors Asian American & Islander Pacific Heritage Month with her story

    KY, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jessica Elbouab 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In honor of Asian American & Islander Pacific Heritage Month, Lt. Col. Noy Boriboune-Holbrook, commander of the 31st Civil Support Team, tells her story of escaping communism in Laos to living in a refugee camp in Thailand before coming to the United States in the early 1980s.
    After 30 years of military service, Boriboune highlights how our individual experiences and diversity within units strengthen the organization.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.28.2022 09:47
    Location: KY, US

