    Military Appreciation Month 2022

    KUWAIT

    05.23.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brian Reed and Spc. Nathan R Smith

    Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve   

    Military Appreciation Month 2022 video highlighting our service and coalition members.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.27.2022 11:24
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 845179
    VIRIN: 220523-A-OO122-1001
    Filename: DOD_109024394
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: KW
    Hometown: KUWAIT CITY, KW

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Appreciation Month 2022, by SGT Brian Reed and SPC Nathan R Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

