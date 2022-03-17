Members of the Alabama National Guard CERFP conduct a training exercise rescuing and tending to roleplayers in a simulated dirty bomb attack scenario in Anniston, Alabama, March 17, 2022. The CERFP is the CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosive) Emergency Response Force Package. This Army and Air joint unit is a unique asset of the National Guard that is capable of arriving within hours to any disaster or attack location in the region. They are trained to conduct search and rescue, triage, decontamination, medical treatment, interagency command and control, and more simultaneously through a network of independently deployable teams. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 15:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|845046
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-OK577-128
|Filename:
|DOD_109022542
|Length:
|00:03:04
|Location:
|AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Hot Zone, by SSG William Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT