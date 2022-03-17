The Hot Zone

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Alabama National Guard CERFP conduct a training exercise rescuing and tending to roleplayers in a simulated dirty bomb attack scenario in Anniston, Alabama, March 17, 2022. The CERFP is the CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosive) Emergency Response Force Package. This Army and Air joint unit is a unique asset of the National Guard that is capable of arriving within hours to any disaster or attack location in the region. They are trained to conduct search and rescue, triage, decontamination, medical treatment, interagency command and control, and more simultaneously through a network of independently deployable teams. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye)