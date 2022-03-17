Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Hot Zone

    AL, UNITED STATES

    03.17.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. William Frye 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Alabama National Guard

    Members of the Alabama National Guard CERFP conduct a training exercise rescuing and tending to roleplayers in a simulated dirty bomb attack scenario in Anniston, Alabama, March 17, 2022. The CERFP is the CBRNE (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosive) Emergency Response Force Package. This Army and Air joint unit is a unique asset of the National Guard that is capable of arriving within hours to any disaster or attack location in the region. They are trained to conduct search and rescue, triage, decontamination, medical treatment, interagency command and control, and more simultaneously through a network of independently deployable teams. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. William Frye)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 15:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 845046
    VIRIN: 220317-A-OK577-128
    Filename: DOD_109022542
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: AL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Joint
    CERFP
    CBRN
    Attack
    National Guard

