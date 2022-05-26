Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Barbados Drone Team documents riot control training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELMOPAN, BELIZE

    05.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Dickson 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Barbados Drone Team records riot control training using a drone during Operation Tradewinds 22 at Belmopan, Belize on May 19, 2022. Riot control training is one of the many events that partner nations participated in during the operation (B-roll courtesy of Barbados Drone Team Lt. Donovan Smith).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 13:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 845016
    VIRIN: 220526-Z-QL321-0001
    Filename: DOD_109022405
    Length: 00:18:37
    Location: BELMOPAN, BZ 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barbados Drone Team documents riot control training, by SSG Andrew Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    riot control
    Belize
    partner nations
    tradewinds22
    Donovan Smith
    Barbados Drone Team

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT