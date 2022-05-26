Barbados Drone Team documents riot control training

Barbados Drone Team records riot control training using a drone during Operation Tradewinds 22 at Belmopan, Belize on May 19, 2022. Riot control training is one of the many events that partner nations participated in during the operation (B-roll courtesy of Barbados Drone Team Lt. Donovan Smith).
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 13:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|845016
|VIRIN:
|220526-Z-QL321-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109022405
|Length:
|00:18:37
|Location:
|BELMOPAN, BZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
