    Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery 2022 B-Roll

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Vincent Pecoraro 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    For over 58 years, soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) have honored our nation’s fallen heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites for service members laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery prior to the Memorial Day weekend.

    Today, May 26, 2022, soldiers, as well as service members from the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, placed flags in front of over 250,000 headstones and at the bottom of about 7,000 niche rows.

    For more information about Flags-In and the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, visit www.arlingtoncemetery.mil

    U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844987
    VIRIN: 220526-A-YX869-086
    Filename: DOD_109021940
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery 2022 B-Roll, by Vincent Pecoraro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arlington National Cemetery
    ANC

