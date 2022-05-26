Flags-In at Arlington National Cemetery 2022 B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/844987" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

For over 58 years, soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) have honored our nation’s fallen heroes by placing U.S. flags at gravesites for service members laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery and the U.S. Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home National Cemetery prior to the Memorial Day weekend.



Today, May 26, 2022, soldiers, as well as service members from the Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, placed flags in front of over 250,000 headstones and at the bottom of about 7,000 niche rows.



For more information about Flags-In and the National Memorial Day Observance at Arlington National Cemetery, visit www.arlingtoncemetery.mil



U.S. Army Video by Vincent Pecoraro / Arlington National Cemetery