    Delnora asks music fans to wear life jackets at Corps Lakes

    SMITHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2022

    Video by Leon Roberts 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    Singer and Songwriter Delnora Reed wants music fans to wear life jackets when visiting Corps Lakes to stay safe when recreating and boating. Delnora is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by delivering this important public service announcement because she is personally thankful and grateful to wear a life jacket to stay safe when she recreates on the water. For more information about water safety, go to www.pleasewearit.com. For more about Delnora, go to www.delnora.com. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts. Misty Cunningham contributed.) #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #USACE

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.26.2022
    Date Posted: 05.26.2022 12:24
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 844986
    VIRIN: 220526-A-EO110-1025
    Filename: DOD_109021923
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: SMITHVILLE, TN, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Singer
    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Water Safety
    Boating Safety
    Delnora Reed

