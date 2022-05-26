Singer and Songwriter Delnora Reed wants music fans to wear life jackets when visiting Corps Lakes to stay safe when recreating and boating. Delnora is partnering with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers by delivering this important public service announcement because she is personally thankful and grateful to wear a life jacket to stay safe when she recreates on the water. For more information about water safety, go to www.pleasewearit.com. For more about Delnora, go to www.delnora.com. (USACE Video by Lee Roberts. Misty Cunningham contributed.) #PleaseWearIt #ILoveThisLifeJacket #USACE
|Date Taken:
|05.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.26.2022 12:24
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|844986
|VIRIN:
|220526-A-EO110-1025
|Filename:
|DOD_109021923
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|SMITHVILLE, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
Delnora asks music fans to wear life jackets at Corps Lakes
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT