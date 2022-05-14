Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 EOD Conducts Demolition Range During Eagle Wrath 22 (B-Roll)

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a live-fire demolition range during exercise Eagle Wrath 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 14, 2022. Eagle Wrath is an annual Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, designed to increase squadron proficiency in conducting real-world contingency missions while in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 05.25.2022 03:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844645
    VIRIN: 220514-M-AV179-1001
    Filename: DOD_109016929
    Length: 00:09:03
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MWSS-171 EOD Conducts Demolition Range During Eagle Wrath 22 (B-Roll), by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS

    1st MAW
    EOD
    IED
    Demolition Range
    MWSS-171
    Eagle Wrath

