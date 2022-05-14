MWSS-171 EOD Conducts Demolition Range During Eagle Wrath 22 (B-Roll)

U.S. Marine Corps Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 conduct a live-fire demolition range during exercise Eagle Wrath 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 14, 2022. Eagle Wrath is an annual Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, designed to increase squadron proficiency in conducting real-world contingency missions while in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.25.2022 03:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844645
|VIRIN:
|220514-M-AV179-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109016929
|Length:
|00:09:03
|Location:
|SHIZUOKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
