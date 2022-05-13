MG Francis Visit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Last week MG David Francis, the Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Rucker, visited the Combat Aviation Brigade to discuss the future of Army Aviation. He also took time to recognize several Iron Eagles for their outstanding performance, leadership, and impact on Army Aviation as a whole.