MG Francis Visit

Last week MG David Francis, the Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Rucker, visited the Combat Aviation Brigade to discuss the future of Army Aviation. He also took time to recognize several Iron Eagles for their outstanding performance, leadership, and impact on Army Aviation as a whole.
