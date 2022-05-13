Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG Francis Visit

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Last week MG David Francis, the Commanding General of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence (USAACE) and Fort Rucker, visited the Combat Aviation Brigade to discuss the future of Army Aviation. He also took time to recognize several Iron Eagles for their outstanding performance, leadership, and impact on Army Aviation as a whole.

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 18:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844641
    VIRIN: 220513-A-VB804-036
    Filename: DOD_109016146
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Fort Bliss
    1st Armored Division
    1AD CAB

