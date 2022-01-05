New Rider Steps

Dave Brandt the Department of the Air Force motorcycle program safety manager provides step-by-step instructions on how to become a motorcycle rider within the DAF.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 20:29
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|844626
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-ZM660-000
|Filename:
|DOD_109014690
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
