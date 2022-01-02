Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lock 15 Dewatering Time-lapse B-roll

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    02.01.2022

    Video by Samantha Heilig 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    B-roll of time-lapse footage taken over a 24-hour period as the main lock chamber at Locks and Dam 15 on the Mississippi River were dewatered for maintenance.

    Date Taken: 02.01.2022
    Date Posted: 05.24.2022 14:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844608
    VIRIN: 220201-A-VX113-369
    Filename: DOD_109012783
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: ROCK ISLAND, IL, US 

    This work, Lock 15 Dewatering Time-lapse B-roll, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Rock Island District
    Locks and Dams

