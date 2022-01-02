B-roll of time-lapse footage taken over a 24-hour period as the main lock chamber at Locks and Dam 15 on the Mississippi River were dewatered for maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|02.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2022 14:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|844608
|VIRIN:
|220201-A-VX113-369
|Filename:
|DOD_109012783
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND, IL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Lock 15 Dewatering Time-lapse B-roll, by Samantha Heilig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT