    Motorcycle Safety: Remember the Basics

    UNITED STATES

    05.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Willoughby 

    Naval Safety Command

    Whether you are a seasoned rider or just beginning to learn, it is always important to remember basic motorcycle safety tips. They could save your life. The Naval Safety Command provides defense-in-depth and ensures the naval enterprise is both safe to operate and operating safely. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dan Willoughby/Released)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 15:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844456
    VIRIN: 220523-N-ZD021-0001
    PIN: 220523
    Filename: DOD_109010020
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Motorcycle Safety: Remember the Basics, by PO2 Daniel Willoughby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine
    Motorcycle
    Safety
    U.S.
    Safe
    PPE
    Navy
    Marine Corps
    Motor Vehicle
    Naval Safety Command

