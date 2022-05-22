Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Celebration of Service: Honoring Pennsylvania Veterans

    BOALSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Daniel Palermo 

    28th Infantry Division

    DESCRIPTION: Annual memorial service conducted at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, Pa., Centre County. Hundreds of members of the 28th Infantry Division, Gold Star families, veterans, and the local community gathered to remember and honor the fallen warriors of the 28th Infantry “Iron” Division.

    1ST SPEAKER: ADJUTANT GENERAL OF PA, MAJ. GEN. MARK J. SCHINDLER

    2ND SPEAKER: COMMANDING GENERAL, 28TH ID, MAJ. GEN. MARK MCCORMACK

    Date Taken: 05.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 00:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844349
    VIRIN: 220522-A-VS904-0164
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109008370
    Length: 00:14:32
    Location: BOALSBURG, PA, US 
    Hometown: ALLENTOWN, PA, US
    Hometown: ANNVILLE, PA, US
    Hometown: BOALSBURG, PA, US
    Hometown: CENTRAL, PA, US
    Hometown: HARRISBURG, PA, US
    Hometown: PHILADELPHIA, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    This work, A Celebration of Service: Honoring Pennsylvania Veterans, by MSG Daniel Palermo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    28th Infantry Division
    PA National Guard
    Iron Division
    Maj. Gen. Mark McCormack
    Boalsburg Museum
    ADJUTANT GENERAL OF PA - MAJ. GEN. MARK J. SCHINDLER

