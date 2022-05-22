A Celebration of Service: Honoring Pennsylvania Veterans

DESCRIPTION: Annual memorial service conducted at the Pennsylvania Military Museum in Boalsburg, Pa., Centre County. Hundreds of members of the 28th Infantry Division, Gold Star families, veterans, and the local community gathered to remember and honor the fallen warriors of the 28th Infantry “Iron” Division.
1ST SPEAKER: ADJUTANT GENERAL OF PA, MAJ. GEN. MARK J. SCHINDLER
2ND SPEAKER: COMMANDING GENERAL, 28TH ID, MAJ. GEN. MARK MCCORMACK
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2022 00:04
|B-Roll
|844349
|220522-A-VS904-0164
|1
|DOD_109008370
|00:14:32
|Location:
|BOALSBURG, PA, US
