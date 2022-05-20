Fort hunter Liggett celebrated the The United States Army Reserves 114th birthday on April 23, 2022.
The Garrison Command Team expressed their appreciation in this video titled, "The USAR Birthday Shout Out."
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2022 23:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|844344
|VIRIN:
|220520-O-LW200-773
|Filename:
|DOD_109008291
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|JOLON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The USAR birthday Shout Out, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
