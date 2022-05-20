Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The USAR birthday Shout Out

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2022

    Video by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort hunter Liggett celebrated the The United States Army Reserves 114th birthday on April 23, 2022.
    The Garrison Command Team expressed their appreciation in this video titled, "The USAR Birthday Shout Out."

    Date Taken: 05.20.2022
    Date Posted: 05.22.2022 23:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844344
    VIRIN: 220520-O-LW200-773
    Filename: DOD_109008291
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 

    This work, The USAR birthday Shout Out, by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Hunter Liggett
    Army Reserve Birthday
    The United States Army Reserve
    USAR birthday Shout Out

