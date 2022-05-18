Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson speaks at LANPAC 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Video by Maj. Matthew Pargett 

    8th Army

    Some excerpts from a panel discussion titled "Deterring Aggression through Joint and Coalition Readiness" by Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general. The panel was part of the 2022 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) symposium & exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 17-19, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.23.2022 00:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844342
    VIRIN: 220518-A-ZZ999-0008
    Filename: DOD_109008208
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson speaks at LANPAC 22, by MAJ Matthew Pargett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Eighth Army
    LANPAC
    LANPAC2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT