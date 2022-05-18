Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson speaks at LANPAC 22

Some excerpts from a panel discussion titled "Deterring Aggression through Joint and Coalition Readiness" by Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general. The panel was part of the 2022 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) symposium & exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 17-19, 2022.
|05.18.2022
|05.23.2022 00:00
|B-Roll
|844342
|220518-A-ZZ999-0008
|DOD_109008208
|00:02:34
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|0
|0
