    Utah National Guard trains for wild fire season with local partners

    CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class John Etheridge 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah National Guard prepares for upcoming fire season by training with the Unified Fire Authority at Camp Williams Utah, May 19, 2022. ( U.S. Army National Guard video by 1st Sgt. John Etheridge)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2022
    Date Posted: 05.20.2022 23:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844226
    VIRIN: 220510-Z-BQ261-0001
    Filename: DOD_109006622
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: CAMP WILLIAMS, UT, US 

    This work, Utah National Guard trains for wild fire season with local partners, by SFC John Etheridge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UTNG

