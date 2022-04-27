Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surf Beach Clean-up

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    Service members volunteer to make sure the environment is clean and beautiful at Surf Beach, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 18:41
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 844064
    VIRIN: 220427-F-GJ070-1001
    Filename: DOD_109003804
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Surf Beach Clean-up, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    clean-up
    volunteers
    30th Security Forces Squadron
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    Space Launch Delta 30
    Surf Beach

