Service members volunteer to make sure the environment is clean and beautiful at Surf Beach, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., April 27, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiarra Sibley)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 18:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|844064
|VIRIN:
|220427-F-GJ070-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109003804
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Surf Beach Clean-up, by A1C Tiarra Sibley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
