Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait

Video shows Air Station Kodiak aircrew medically evacuating a man from the Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait, Alaska, on May 18, 2022.
The 30-year-old passenger had reportedly sustained multiple injuries while aboard the ferry.
U.S. Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Lt. Scott Kellerman.
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2022 19:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|KODIAK, AK, US
|Hometown:
|KODIAK, AK, US
