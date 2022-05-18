Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Video shows Air Station Kodiak aircrew medically evacuating a man from the Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait, Alaska, on May 18, 2022.

    The 30-year-old passenger had reportedly sustained multiple injuries while aboard the ferry.

    U.S. Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Lt. Scott Kellerman.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 19:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844059
    VIRIN: 220518-G-GO217-001
    Filename: DOD_109003763
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Hometown: KODIAK, AK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    ferry
    Air Station Kodiak
    Coast Guard
    Shelikof Strait
    Kennicott
    Scott Kellerman

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT