Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait

Courtesy Photo | Coast Guard Lt. Cmdr. Eric Kolwicz, an Air Station Kodiak pilot, flies above the Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait, Alaska, on May 18, 2022. The aircrew medically evacuated a 30-year-old passenger had reportedly sustained multiple injuries while aboard the ferry. U.S. Coast Guard imagery courtesy of Lt. Scott Kellerman.

KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew medically evacuated a man from the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Wednesday.



The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 12:55 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where he was transferred to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel.



Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received the request for assistance from the Kennicott crew at approximately 12 p.m., reporting that the 30-year-old male passenger had sustained multiple injuries to his head, mouth and leg.



The cause of the injuries are currently under investigation.