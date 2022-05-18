Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew medevacs passenger from Alaska ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait

    05.18.2022

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Ali Blackburn 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    KODIAK, Alaska – A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew medically evacuated a man from the Alaska Marine Highway System ferry Kennicott in Shelikof Strait, Alaska, Wednesday.

    The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived on scene at 12:55 p.m. and safely hoisted and transported the patient to Kodiak, where he was transferred to awaiting Emergency Medical Service personnel.

    Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received the request for assistance from the Kennicott crew at approximately 12 p.m., reporting that the 30-year-old male passenger had sustained multiple injuries to his head, mouth and leg.

    The cause of the injuries are currently under investigation.

