Makin Island Promotes Senior Chiefs, Master Chiefs

SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2022) – Senior chiefs and master chiefs of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) were promoted to the next pay grade during a ceremony on the flight deck, May 18. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)
