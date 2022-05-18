Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Promotes Senior Chiefs, Master Chiefs

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2022) – Senior chiefs and master chiefs of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) were promoted to the next pay grade during a ceremony on the flight deck, May 18. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joshua Martinez)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 15:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 844038
    VIRIN: 220518-N-EI127-1001
    Filename: DOD_109003116
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CA, US

    Navy
    Sailor
    MKI

