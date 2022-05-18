USS Makin Island (LHD 8) Promotes New Senior Chiefs, Master Chiefs

SAN DIEGO (May 18, 2022) – Senior chiefs and master chiefs of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) were promoted to the next pay grade during a ceremony on the flight deck, May 18.

The ceremony acknowledged Sailors who have demonstrated exceptional leadership ability, professionalism and personal integrity.

“Leadership goes beyond giving instruction and our new Makin Island Master Chiefs and Senior Chiefs are up to the task,” said Command Master Chief Luke Jenkins. “These Sailors are selfless and humble professionals who have exceeded required standards. They must recommit themselves to our navy and our nation and continue to earn their anchors every day. That’s the essence of true leadership.”



Each selectee had their turn to receive their new collar devices and covers from colleagues, friends or family.

“This was one of the most memorable moments of my career,” said Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Patricia Fry. “The ceremony was special to me because it was my first promotion that my wife was present for.”

The following Sailors advanced to the next ranking: Master Chief Intelligence Specialist Derik Burris; Master Chief Logistics Specialist Matthew Morgan; Master Chief Culinary Specialist Edwin Torres; Senior Chief Electrician’s Mate Christopher Rodriguez; Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Yuriy Dyshkant; Senior Chief Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuel) Patricia Fry; Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Dennis Mendoza; Senior Chief Logistics Specialist Carlos Pinto; Senior Chief Yeoman Christopher Valma.

“It was an absolute honor to be selected to Master Chief,” said Master Chief Logistics Specialist Matthew Morgan. “There are so many deserving Sailors in the Navy that work so hard each and every day to protect our freedoms and to lead our Sailors, for me to be selected out of such a deserving group of candidates is just a testimony of the support I have had from the Sailors that I have worked for and worked with along with the support I have received from my family over the past 18 years.”

Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.

