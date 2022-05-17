Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Conducts Chapter 12 Fire Drill

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Bergh 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) May 17. Sailors train combatting fires using proven shipboard firefighting techniques and equipment in realistic training scenarios. Makin Island an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2022
    Date Posted: 05.19.2022 15:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 844034
    VIRIN: 220517-N-LR905-2001
    Filename: DOD_109003063
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Conducts Chapter 12 Fire Drill, by PO2 Jacob Bergh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy
    Firefighting
    Sailr
    MKI

