USS Makin Island Conducts Chapter 12 Fire Drill

SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) May 17. Sailors train combatting fires using proven shipboard firefighting techniques and equipment in realistic training scenarios. Makin Island an amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jacob D. Bergh)
|05.17.2022
|05.19.2022 15:31
|B-Roll
|844034
|220517-N-LR905-2001
|DOD_109003063
|00:01:24
|CA, US
|1
|1
USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and Federal Fire Complete Chapter 12 Fire Drill
