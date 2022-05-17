USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and Federal Fire Complete Chapter 12 Fire Drill

Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund | 220517-N-IV962-1088 SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Sailors man a fire house in the...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund | 220517-N-IV962-1088 SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Sailors man a fire house in the lower vehicle stowage area during a simulated fire drill aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The drill, held with support from Navy Region Southwest Federal Fire Department, allowed multiple assets to test their emergency response plans. All entities involved in the drill integrated their teams, simulating what would happen should there be an actual emergency. Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO (May 17, 2022) – Sailors of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and Federal Fire San Diego collaborated during a simulated fire drill aboard the ship, May 17.

The simulated fire drill was conducted in order to build cohesion, and improve damage control readiness among Federal Fire San Diego and the ship’s crew.

“Makin Island needs to be ready to combat casualties at any time, and at any moment,” said Lt. Cmdr. Will Marden, damage control assistant. “We need to be ready to execute fire prevention working with Federal Fire of San Diego in order to protect the ship.”

Sailors who participated in the fire drill were required to don appropriate firefighting equipment, and respond to the simulated fire. Sailors were assessed and graded based on their ability to combat a fire onboard while integrating and training with Federal Fire of San Diego.

“This is a completely different drill,” said Damage Controlman 1st Class Brandt Follas, damage control training team leader. “We not only train the Sailors to fight the fire, but we also train with Federal Fire how to integrate our actions to combat a fire aboard a ship.”

The training, gives Sailors and participating entities an insider’s look on the unusual challenges of shipboard firefighting, especially in times of extreme vulnerability. Moreover, the training emphasizes the importance of effective communication and cooperation.

Makin Island is a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship homeported in San Diego.