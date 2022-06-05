Members from the 35th LRS Fuels Management flight showcased the Versatile Integrating Partner Equipment Refueling (VIPER) kit being used for the first time in Pacific Air Forces.
The VIPER kit supports hot pit (engines running) refueling practices with host nations refueling equipment. It allows any filtered fuel source to offer hot pit refueling capability during Agile Combat Employment operations, providing highly mobile fuel support.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 21:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|843875
|VIRIN:
|220519-F-MI946-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108995628
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight: A Faster Flowing Mission, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT