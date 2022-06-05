35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight: A Faster Flowing Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members from the 35th LRS Fuels Management flight showcased the Versatile Integrating Partner Equipment Refueling (VIPER) kit being used for the first time in Pacific Air Forces.



The VIPER kit supports hot pit (engines running) refueling practices with host nations refueling equipment. It allows any filtered fuel source to offer hot pit refueling capability during Agile Combat Employment operations, providing highly mobile fuel support.