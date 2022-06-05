Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight: A Faster Flowing Mission

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Leon Redfern 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members from the 35th LRS Fuels Management flight showcased the Versatile Integrating Partner Equipment Refueling (VIPER) kit being used for the first time in Pacific Air Forces.

    The VIPER kit supports hot pit (engines running) refueling practices with host nations refueling equipment. It allows any filtered fuel source to offer hot pit refueling capability during Agile Combat Employment operations, providing highly mobile fuel support.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 21:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 843875
    VIRIN: 220519-F-MI946-1001
    Filename: DOD_108995628
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron Fuels Management flight: A Faster Flowing Mission, by A1C Leon Redfern, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Misawa Air Base
    Fuels
    POL
    35th Fighter Wing
    VIPER kit

