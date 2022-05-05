DAFBAWG PACT discusses White House Initiative to advance diversity, inclusion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj Peter Lee, a member of the Pacific Islander and Asian American Community Team (PACT), a part of the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group (DAFBAWG), interviews the Executive Director of the White House Initiative for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) to discuss the organization and the President's Advisory Commission. WHIAANHPI's mission is to drive an ambitious, whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice and opportunities for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander communities by advancing several objectives across of governmental agencies, and the Department of Defense is a part of that effort. In addition to talking about the initiative itself, the two discuss Department of the Air Force efforts to further diversity and inclusion, and how individuals can get involved within their communities.