Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DAFBAWG PACT discusses White House Initiative to advance diversity, inclusion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Christine D Millette 

    SAF Office of Diversity & Inclusion

    Maj Peter Lee, a member of the Pacific Islander and Asian American Community Team (PACT), a part of the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group (DAFBAWG), interviews the Executive Director of the White House Initiative for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) to discuss the organization and the President's Advisory Commission. WHIAANHPI's mission is to drive an ambitious, whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice and opportunities for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander communities by advancing several objectives across of governmental agencies, and the Department of Defense is a part of that effort. In addition to talking about the initiative itself, the two discuss Department of the Air Force efforts to further diversity and inclusion, and how individuals can get involved within their communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 18:23
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 843848
    VIRIN: 220518-F-HQ517-001
    Filename: DOD_108992744
    Length: 00:23:12
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DAFBAWG PACT discusses White House Initiative to advance diversity, inclusion, by Christine D Millette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    PACT
    Inclusion
    AAPIHM
    WHIAANHPI
    DAFBAWG
    DAFculture

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT