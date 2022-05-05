Maj Peter Lee, a member of the Pacific Islander and Asian American Community Team (PACT), a part of the Department of the Air Force Barrier Analysis Working Group (DAFBAWG), interviews the Executive Director of the White House Initiative for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders (WHIAANHPI) to discuss the organization and the President's Advisory Commission. WHIAANHPI's mission is to drive an ambitious, whole-of-government agenda to advance equity, justice and opportunities for Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islander communities by advancing several objectives across of governmental agencies, and the Department of Defense is a part of that effort. In addition to talking about the initiative itself, the two discuss Department of the Air Force efforts to further diversity and inclusion, and how individuals can get involved within their communities.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2022 18:23
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|843848
|VIRIN:
|220518-F-HQ517-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108992744
|Length:
|00:23:12
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, DAFBAWG PACT discusses White House Initiative to advance diversity, inclusion, by Christine D Millette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT