    MRG: Clutching Tool and Clutching In/Out Procedures

    05.18.2022

    Naval Safety Command

    LCDR Jeremy Schaub discusses the importance of the clutching tool, and shows Sailors the procedures to use it effectively. This simple tool and procedure is critical to the maintenance and safety of the main reduction gear.

    Date Taken: 05.18.2022
    Date Posted: 05.18.2022 13:46
    Category: Series
    Length: 00:29:18
    Location: US

    safety
    Navy
    training
    engine room
    MRG
    reduction gear

