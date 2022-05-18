MRG: Clutching Tool and Clutching In/Out Procedures

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843771" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

LCDR Jeremy Schaub discusses the importance of the clutching tool, and shows Sailors the procedures to use it effectively. This simple tool and procedure is critical to the maintenance and safety of the main reduction gear.