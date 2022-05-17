Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | Peterson SFB C.A.R.E Event 2022 | Resiliency Feature

    PETERSON SFB, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2022

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to Peterson Space Force Base's leadership for providing support for the Peterson SFB Care Event. Today is Day 2 of AFW2's Peterson Space Force Base C.A.R.E event.

    Resiliency instructor Melissa Nueva and Ret SSgt Hovaness Oganesyan discuss recovery through art.

    AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.

    TAGS

    Art
    Resiliency
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    Peterson Space Force Base
    Peterson SFB

