    SpaceX Starlink Launch B-Roll- May 13,2022

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo 

    Space Launch Delta 30 Public Affairs   

    A SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket carrying a Starlink mission launches from Space Launch Complex-4E on May 13, 2022, at 3:07 p.m. PDT, Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. This launch marks the fourth Starlink deployment from Vandenberg, and the twenty-third Falcon-9 launch from SLC-4E. (U.S. Space Force Video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 14:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 843609
    VIRIN: 220514-F-TD231-1001
    Filename: DOD_108981421
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SpaceX Starlink Launch B-Roll- May 13,2022, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SpaceX
    Falcon 9
    Vandenberg Space Force Base
    SLD 30

