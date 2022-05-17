On the Level: Episode 7

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/843533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this episode, from the shores of Lake Superior, Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz discusses the latest six-month water level forecast.



‘On the Level’ will provide information and updates about the Great Lakes’ water levels and forecasts from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, Hydraulics and Hydrology experts.