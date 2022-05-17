Corps of Engineers share May-Oct. water level outlook

DETROIT- U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Hydraulics and Hydrology officials forecast Great Lakes water levels to continue seasonal rise.



From the shores of Lake Superior, Detroit District Watershed Hydrology Section Chief Keith Kompoltowicz discusses the latest six-month water level forecast in the seventh ‘On the Level’ video, available on the district’s YouTube page at https://youtu.be/imwYDUBbMd0.



“Lake Superior’s water level in April was about an inch below its long-term average,” according to Kompoltowicz. “Looking at the forecast for the next 6 months, Superior’s level should remain near average. In looking at the rest of the Great Lakes system, Lakes Michigan-Huron, St. Clair, Erie and Ontario are above their respective long term average levels, but well below the record high levels recently experienced.”



Water levels follow a seasonal pattern. In the spring, water levels typically rise due to increased precipitation and enhanced runoff from snowmelt.



The most recent six-month forecast, covering months May to October is available on the Detroit District’s website at: https://go.usa.gov/xFEWx.



The full collection of ‘On the Level’ videos are available on the Detroit District’s YouTube page at: https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqtbMFyAaYYNkKS2wxdyBsDYSBQXP3HLq.



-30-

