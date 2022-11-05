Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-171 Corpsman Teach TCCC During Eagle Wrath 22

    SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Navy hospital corpsmen with Marine Wing Support Squadron 171 teach the Tactical Combat Casualty Care Course for service members during exercise Eagle Wrath 22 at Combined Arms Training Center Camp Fuji, Japan, May 11, 2022. Eagle Wrath is an annual MWSS-171 exercise at CATC Camp Fuji, Japan, designed to increase squadron proficiency in conducting real-world contingency missions while in a forward operating environment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.17.2022 04:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 843500
    VIRIN: 220511-M-AV179-1002
    Filename: DOD_108980248
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SHIZUOKA, JP

    This work, MWSS-171 Corpsman Teach TCCC During Eagle Wrath 22, by Cpl Evan Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corpsman
    TCCC
    PME
    MWSS-171
    Eagle Wrath
    : 1st MAW

